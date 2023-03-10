Teen Critically Injured After Car Crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. — A teenage girl from Bluffton is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say her car was hit by a drunk driver.

The 17-year-old girl – who has not been identified – was driving with a 16-year-old boy late Thursday evening when her car was T-boned by another driver.

The two cars involved were found in a field near State Road 124 and County Road 700 West. Police believe 41-year-old Christen Gerber crashed into the girl’s car on the driver’s side.

When first responders arrived, the teen was no longer in the car, and she was unresponsive. She and the boy were both taken to the hospital, and her injuries were considered life-threatening. The boy was in stable condition, as was Gerber.

Police say Gerber was drunk when Gerber pulled into the intersection, hitting the other car. So far, Gerber has been charged with multiple counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.

Officers are still investigating.