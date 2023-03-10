NWS: Minor Snow Accumulations Expected This Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS–Minor snow accumulations are expected to move into Indiana this weekend.

“It will probably melt not long after it hits the ground. We’re looking at an inch or less in most places,” said Mike Koch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

A little more than that is projected to fall in northern Indiana Saturday night into Sunday.

“Most of the snow will fall north of I-70,” said Koch.

High temperatures will stay in the 40s all across the state. Koch does, however, urge you to be on the lookout for wind gusts that will reach 30 mph at times.

Rainfall totals from Thursday night into Friday morning reached nearly an inch for many cities and towns across Indiana.