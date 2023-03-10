Police: Three Shootings Within An Hour Across Indianapolis on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS–Three shootings happened within an hour of each other Thursday night in Indianapolis.

IMPD says the first shooting happened shortly after 6:45 pm on North Sherman Drive. That is just north of East 30th Street on the northeast side. One man was found shot there critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital and later died. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified that victim as 36-year-old John Roger Moore, Jr.

Just before 7 pm, someone else was shot on Chatsbee Court, which is near West 38th Street and North High School Road on the northwest side. The person who was shot there is in critical condition.

Then at around 7:30 pm, police said they were called about a shooting on East 21st street near Post Road. That is on the east side. The person who was shot is “awake and breathing.”

IMPD says they are looking for suspects in all of these shootings.

If you have any information on any of these shootings, you’re asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.