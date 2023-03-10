Fox is Being Sued for $1.6 Billion

$1.6 billion is a lot of money. That is how much Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox for in a defamation lawsuit.

You probably remember all of the voting machine talk during the last presidential election. Fox had a decent amount of coverage on the potential issues with the voting machines. Well, all of that coverage has led to a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, they supplied the machines last election.

Dominion denied all of the allegations and said that their voting machines worked perfectly.

Dominion believes that Fox pushed the narrative that their machines were flawed, despite knowing that their machines worked fine.

Documents are slowly being revealed in the case. Tony Katz has all the information you need to know.