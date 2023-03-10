Man Shot By Jeffersonville Police Officer Thursday Night

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A police officer was involved in a shooting overnight in Jeffersonville.
State police say that Jeffersonville officers were called about a mentally disturbed man who had a gun in an apartment complex. They eventually made contact with the man who was walking around the parking lot. It was then the man fired a shot into the air and pointed the gun at the officers.
One of the officers fired his weapon hitting the man. He was taken to a hospital in Louisville alive.
“No officers were injured, and officers from both departments checked to ensure no apartment residents were harmed,” said Sgt. Carey Hulls with Indiana State Police.
Jeffersonville police chief Kenny Kavanaugh has asked state police to step in and investigate.
