Indy DPW Pothole/Road Maintenace for Monday, March 6th, 2023

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Keep your eyes out for pothole patching crews throughout the county today.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has 10 crews with 66 people working the streets today. This is the first ten-hour workday for Indy DPW, all thanks to the weather. You can request pothole/road maintenance here.

Below is a list of pothole/road maintenance areas being treated today. Indy DPW says they do not have a specific timeframe for each section:

46222

1000-1400 Pershing Ave

3600-7800 W 38th St

600-3800 Dr. MLK Jr. St

00E-1600 W 29th St

46260

5600 Alton

100E-8600 W 86th St

6200-9300 Zionsville Rd

3300-5200 W 71st St

7300-7400 W 71st St

46202

00-100 South Meridian St

00-2400 N Delaware St

600E-1300 W New York St

1700-2950 Riverside E Dr

00N-2000 N Alabama St

46226

Biscayne 3800-3900

Arlngton ave. 3700-5300

34th. St. 7100-7300

Hartman Dr. 3700-4000

Kercheval Dr. 3600-4000

46250

E. 79th. St. 5800-6000

Center Run Dr. 8400-8500

Craig St. 8200-8600

46218

Keystone Ave. 2100-2200

E. 23rd St. 3400-3500

Stuart St. 2300-2500

E. 34th. St. 3700-4600

Arlington Ave. 2400-3400

E. 30th. St. 5100-5200

46219

E. 30th. St. 6000-8900

46220

Keystone Ave. 6100-6800

46205

Keystone 4600-4700

46240

Keystone Ave. 8400-8800

E. 86th. St. 2700-2800

46201

Nowland Ave. 1700-2400

46241

Decatur BLVD 5621-5700

S High School Rd 3800-3900

Hatfield Dr 8500-8600

Sam Jones EXPY 3700-5300

46221

Mann Rd 3500-8900

Foltz St 4400-4900

W. Raymond St 800-2300

Tincher Rd 4600-5500

46237

E. Southport Rd 1100-5500

S Emerson Ave 6400-9000

Thompson Park BLVD 5100-6000