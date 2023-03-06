Indy DPW Pothole/Road Maintenace for Monday, March 6th, 2023

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Keep your eyes out for pothole patching crews throughout the county today.
The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has 10 crews with 66 people working the streets today. This is the first ten-hour workday for Indy DPW, all thanks to the weather. You can request pothole/road maintenance here.
Below is a list of pothole/road maintenance areas being treated today. Indy DPW says they do not have a specific timeframe for each section:
46222
1000-1400 Pershing Ave
3600-7800 W 38th St
600-3800 Dr. MLK Jr. St
00E-1600 W 29th St
46260
5600 Alton
100E-8600 W 86th St
6200-9300 Zionsville Rd
3300-5200 W 71st St
7300-7400 W 71st St
46202
00-100 South Meridian St
00-2400 N Delaware St
600E-1300 W New York St
1700-2950 Riverside E Dr
00N-2000 N Alabama St
46226
Biscayne 3800-3900
Arlngton ave. 3700-5300
34th. St. 7100-7300
Hartman Dr. 3700-4000
Kercheval Dr. 3600-4000
46250
E. 79th. St. 5800-6000
Center Run Dr. 8400-8500
Craig St. 8200-8600
46218
Keystone Ave. 2100-2200
E. 23rd St. 3400-3500
Stuart St. 2300-2500
E. 34th. St. 3700-4600
Arlington Ave. 2400-3400
E. 30th. St. 5100-5200
46219
E. 30th. St. 6000-8900
46220
Keystone Ave. 6100-6800
46205
Keystone 4600-4700
46240
Keystone Ave. 8400-8800
E. 86th. St. 2700-2800
46201
Nowland Ave. 1700-2400
46241
Decatur BLVD 5621-5700
S High School Rd 3800-3900
Hatfield Dr 8500-8600
Sam Jones EXPY 3700-5300
46221
Mann Rd 3500-8900
Foltz St 4400-4900
W. Raymond St 800-2300
Tincher Rd 4600-5500
46237
E. Southport Rd 1100-5500
S Emerson Ave 6400-9000
Thompson Park BLVD 5100-6000
