IMPD: Woman Killed in Shooting on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A woman was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Monday.

IMPD said they responded to reports of a woman being shot on Oak Avenue, which is near South Arlington Avenue and Washington Street shortly after 2 am.

They found the woman with gunshot wounds in the middle of the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there was a man who was with the woman. He was taken into custody to be questioned as a person of interest.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.