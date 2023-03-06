IMPD: Woman Killed in Shooting on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A woman was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Monday.
IMPD said they responded to reports of a woman being shot on Oak Avenue, which is near South Arlington Avenue and Washington Street shortly after 2 am.
They found the woman with gunshot wounds in the middle of the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there was a man who was with the woman. He was taken into custody to be questioned as a person of interest.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.
