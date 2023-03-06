Joe Manchin Won’t Endorse President Biden in 2024

Senator Joe Manchin was asked on Sunday if he planned on endorsing President Biden in the upcoming election. He responded by saying he wanted to wait until he knew”all the players.”

There is some speculation that Senator Manchin could attempt to run for president himself. In his statement on Sunday, he said he would wait to make any announcements until the end of the year.

The White House continues to insist that President Biden is going to run for re-election, but the current president is yet to announce that he is in fact going to run again.