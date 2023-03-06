Police: Scammer from Indiana Caught in North Carolina

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — After being on the run, a scammer from Indiana was caught in North Carolina.
John Bragg II was wanted for scamming customers and defrauding them of their classic cars. Bragg worked at a restoration shop called JB Bugs Trick Truck ‘N Rod. Customers would take their valuable cars to get repaired, but Bragg took not only their money but their cars too.
One victim found their 1965 VW Bus down in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Bragg fled the state and went to West Virginia, where he had contact with authorities over the phone. He promised to turn himself in, but never did.
Saturday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they finally caught Bragg.
“John Bragg was arrested in Beaufort, North Carolina this morning after a cooperative investigation between the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaufort Police Department. Bragg is currently awaiting extradition to Johnson County. and also has warrants in Florida and West Virginia.”
Bragg has a previous 2020 fraud conviction out of Florida, another fraud and bigamy charge from 2009 in Hancock County, Indiana, then a 2007 conviction for theft in Johnson County.
-
Former Colts Player and Radio Host Arrested in Hendricks County
-
Indiana Rep Jim Lucas calls in to defend his bill HB 1177
-
Creepy Biden Remembers His Favorite Nurse: "She'd Whisper In My Ear...And Actually Breathe On Me."
-
NWS: Possible Tornado Damage from Monday's Storms
-
NWS: Heavy Rain, Flooding Both Possible Across Indiana on Friday
-
Fish Frys 2023: Comprehensive list of Indianapolis fish frys for Lent
-
Hoosiers Get Ready for Senior Night, Final Regular Season Contest
-
Zelensky Threatens Americans Who Don't Want to Give Money to Ukraine