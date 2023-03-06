Police: Scammer from Indiana Caught in North Carolina

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — After being on the run, a scammer from Indiana was caught in North Carolina.

John Bragg II was wanted for scamming customers and defrauding them of their classic cars. Bragg worked at a restoration shop called JB Bugs Trick Truck ‘N Rod. Customers would take their valuable cars to get repaired, but Bragg took not only their money but their cars too.

One victim found their 1965 VW Bus down in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Bragg fled the state and went to West Virginia, where he had contact with authorities over the phone. He promised to turn himself in, but never did.

Saturday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they finally caught Bragg.

“John Bragg was arrested in Beaufort, North Carolina this morning after a cooperative investigation between the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaufort Police Department. Bragg is currently awaiting extradition to Johnson County. and also has warrants in Florida and West Virginia.”

Bragg has a previous 2020 fraud conviction out of Florida, another fraud and bigamy charge from 2009 in Hancock County, Indiana, then a 2007 conviction for theft in Johnson County.