Hoosiers Defeat Michigan, Earn a Double Bye in the Big Ten Tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team closed out the regular season with a 75-73 overtime victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Hoosiers led by 14, but then later trailed by 12. They clawed back to tie it on a three-pointer by Jalen Hood-Schifino. Then they outscored Michigan 6-4 in the overtime period.

With the win, Indiana earned a double bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. They are the 3 seed. Indiana will play in the tournament on Friday.

It was also Senior Night, so the Hoosiers got to send the seniors out with a win in the final home game of their careers.

Hoosier senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the team with 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Then he had a message to the crowd after the win.

While pointing to Indiana’s Big Ten and national championship banners, Jackson-Davis delivered a message.

“We’ve got to get one of those (Big Ten title) and then we’ve got to get number 6 (National Championships), said Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis is the first player in school history with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. The university also honored the careers of Miller Kopp, Race Thompson, Nathan Childress, and Michael Shipp.

Indiana completed the season sweep over Michigan after beating them 62-61 on February 11.