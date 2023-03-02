How a Vacation Could Help Your Heart

INDIANAPOLIS — Cardiologists might have just offered the incentive you need to take some PTO.

Dr. Kyle Harry – cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center – says vacations can improve your physical, mental, and emotional health, which in turn benefits your heart.

A press release from Ascension St. Vincent says more frequent vacations can lower your risks for cardiovascular disease, by lowering the risks of metabolic syndrome and metabolic symptoms.

You may be wondering how this can be true. Well, Dr. Harry describes the process somewhat like a chain reaction.

He says a boost of endorphins on vacation leads to a better mood, which encourages a healthier lifestyle and better health practices. In other words, the happier and more relaxed you are, the better able you are to prioritize your own well-being.

Vacations can also help separate you from everyday stressors, which can help reduce anxiety and the medical complications it creates. Time away can even help you quiet your mind, leading to better sleep.

And thankfully, these vacations don’t need to be elaborate or expensive; they can simply involve time off work with family or friends. Dr. Harry says even these simpler plans can help you avoid burnout in the workplace.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, consider calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Learn more about cardiology through Ascension St. Vincent here.