First Lady Jill Biden’s Visit to Valparaiso Rescheduled for Monday

VALPARAISO, Ind. – On Monday, March 6th, First Lady Jill Biden will visit Valparaiso Indiana to “highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to creating pathways to well-paying jobs through career-connected learning.”

The First Lady was scheduled to visit Valparaiso last month, but her trip was postponed.

The Office of the First Lady has announced that U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk will accompany the First Lady during her visit to Ivy Tech Community College.

The First Lady’s visit, along with her team of officials, is expected to raise awareness about the importance of investing in education and workforce development as a way to strengthen the U.S. economy and improve the lives of all Americans.