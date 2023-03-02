It’s your chance to be picked from the “American Pickers” TV show

The show debuted on January 18, 2010 and since then “American Pickers” have traveled all over the country in search of rare Americana artifacts and national treasures.

The program showcased pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, who traveled around the United States to buy or “pick” various items. The reality show went through a major change in July 2021 when cohost Frank Fritz left the series.

But now, the hit History Channel series is returning to Indiana in April.

On their Facebook page, American Pickers stated, “We hope you are ready for us because the pickers are looking to get their hands dirty in the Midwest this APRIL.” They will also explore Ohio.

This is not the first time the show has filmed in the Hoosier state. During its 24 seasons and over 310 episodes, the pickers have been in Indiana before including just last May.

They are currently looking for collectors who have hidden treasures or collections of antiques. Associate producer Meredith Ball said, “We try to get collectors to reach out to us ahead of time, and based on the interest we receive from collectors and their locations, they map out the route. Submissions are open to the entire state.”

If you have a collection or know someone who does, you can reach “American Pickers” producers by phone or text at ‪(646) 493-2184. You can also email them at americanpickers@cineflix.com.

Wolfe has recently been updating his Instagram profile with a host of behind-the-scenes clips from the show and to promote a new episode that he was “excited” for fans to see.