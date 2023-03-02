Wokeness Comes for Peter Pan and a Chick-Fil-A Bans Kids

mThe wokeness sharks are out again; they have now decided to completely change the classic Disney movie Peter Pan. Disney is set to release a live action Peter Pan remake where the Lost Boys characters will not all be boys.

That does not even make any sense. They are literally called the Lost Boys.

In the original Peter Pan, a key element of the Lost Boys character is the fact that they had never seen a girl before. That is an important aspect of the movie. I do not understand how they can just change that.

The friendliest restaurant with some of the best service in the industry is making a change. A Chick-fil-a in Pennsylvania is banning kids under the age of 16 if they do not have an adult with them.

This Chick-fil-a is located in Royersford, Pennsylvania. posted the new rule on their Facebook and highlighted some of the behavior saying:

“They are loud, and their conversation often contains a lot of explicit language.”

“Food and trash are often thrown around and left on the tables, chairs, and on the floor. Tables and restrooms are vandalized. Decorations are stolen.”

“Employees are laughed at, made fun of and treated rudely.”

“As you can imagine, this is not a pleasant experience. We want to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and our staff, and also to protect our building.”

All of these behaviors are unacceptable, and the parents of these children need to do a better job.