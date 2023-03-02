Overturned Semi Wreaks Havoc On I-465 On The West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — An accident involving an overturned semitrailer has closed all lanes of southbound I-465 and one lane of northbound I-465 at Washington Street.

Just after 4 a.m., one of the semitrailers carrying spray paints overturned and crashed near the exit for Washington Street/US 40.

Diesel fuel and toluene, a chemical used in paint, were leaking from the semitrailer. Hazardous materials crews are at the scene for cleanup.

Police at the scene tell News 8 that a passenger car was also involved in the accident.

The truck driver and the woman driving the car had minor injuries, according to Indiana State Police.