Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Blames “Race & Gender” After Election Loss

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her bid for a second term Tuesday. Paul Vallas, a public-school chief and Brandon Johnson, a local county commissioner beat out Lightfoot to continue into the runoff election in April. This is the first time in over 30 years a Mayor of Chicago has lost a re-election.

Lightfoot told reporters the night of the election that she was treated unfairly because “I’m a Black woman in America. Of course.”

A quick oversight of Lightfoot’s term as Mayor of Chicago includes her push for lockdowns, mask mandates, and the crime rate alone has risen in staggering numbers. In 2021, Chicago beat out NYC and LA for number of homicides, the highest numbers the city has seen in 25 years.

However, this isn’t the first time the mayor has used gender and race as an excuse for her low polling numbers. This past weekend Lightfoot told the New Yorker she doesn’t always get the support she deserves.

“I am a Black woman. Let’s not forget: certain folks, frankly, don’t support us in leadership roles.”

Forget Lightfoot’s hypocrisy during COVID. Forget the high crime rates. Forget she only had 17% of the votes tonight. And forget one of the candidates to beat her out was also African American…

It is clear, this was about gender and race.