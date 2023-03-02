IMPD Releases Bodycam Footage of January Shooting Involving 3 Officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body cam footage Wednesday of a January incident that involved three officers and a suspect exchanging gunfire on Indy’s northeast side.

Early on the morning of Jan. 29, IMPD was called to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Broad Ripple Avenue. That’s on the city’s north side along the intersection with Westfield Boulevard.

A woman, who was not identified by police, told officers there was a disturbance with the father of her child, who fired at least one shot into her vehicle as she drove away. The woman was not hurt.

At around 4 p.m. that day, police found Myers outside a car at a BP gas station at East 38th Street and Fall Creek Boulevard next to the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The released video shows police attempting to arrest Myers at the BP gas station and Myers driving away, leading police on a chase,

The chase ended when Myers crashed into another car near Kessler Boulevard East and Binford Boulevard.

Myers and the other suspect, identified only as a 24-year-old male, got out of the car and ran westbound across Binford and through a ditch. The pair jumped a fence to the 5800 block of Winding Way Lane.

IMPD Detective Andrew Girt was driving northbound on Winding Way Lane in a unmarked car looking for the men. The footage shows Myers and his passenger exiting the treeline near a house. Myers was seen stumbling while running across Winding Way Lane.

Girt and two IMPD officers Zachary Boston, Jacob Liebhauser who had been following the two men stopped in the middle of street next to Myers.

IMPD says that Boston and Liebhauser body cameras were activated, but Girts was not during the incident.

In the two officers body cam footage you can see officer Boston getting out of his car yelling, and running towards the treeline. A few moments later, gunshots can be heard and an officer yelling drop the gun.

IMPD says Girt fired a shot first at Myers, but it was not recorded on body camera.

Bodycam footage shows all three officers approaching Meyers who is lying flat on the ground next to an electricity box and arresting him. The passenger was also lying face down and detained with no injuries.

Meyers was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Myers faces one count of attempted murder; two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon; two counts of criminal recklessness; a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer; one count of battery resulting in bodily injury; two counts of resisting law enforcement; and one count of possession of a machine gun.