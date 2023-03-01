Three People Arrested for Attempted Murder in Southern Indiana

PERRY COUNTY, Ind.–Multiple people have been arrested in what police say was a scheme to kill someone else in December 2022.

State police say one victim, who is remaining anonymous, was lured to a location by Elizabeth Potts. Once the victim got to the location, police say Dakota Hedinger and Jacob Burch beat the victim repeatedly with baseball bats.

The victim survived by had to be taken to Deaconess Trauma Center in Evansville.

After the incident, police say Potts fled to Kentucky and was later arrested in January. Potts was eventually extradited back to Indiana and is currently in the Perry County Jail.

Hedinger and Burch were both arrested Wednesday morning.

All three suspects were arrested on numerous charges including attempted murder, conspiring to commit murder, aggravated battery, and many others.