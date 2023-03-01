Shooter Threat Evacuates Tell City Basketball Game

TELL CITY, Ind. — Tell City High School’s boys basketball game had to be canceled Tuesday night for a threat that police call unfounded.

Tell City’s High School was hosting a boy’s sectional basketball game between Crawford County and Forest Park. The school was evacuated before the game began so police could sweep the school, but they found no threat.

Tuesday evening, the Tell City central dispatch was called by an officer in Illinois. That official said their department was called by a male subject that claimed to be in Tell City and gave vague warnings of a school shooting.

Out of an abundance of caution, Tell City police decided to evacuate the school to properly investigate the threat. Detectives tracked down the man who made the call, then found that there was no credible threat.

“Information that is delivered indirectly and without details often becomes misguided,” the Tell City Police Department said in a Facebook post, “However, our agency will always take proactive measures in the spirit of public safety.”

Later that night, the Crawford County Athletic Director confirmed that the school was safe, all students were accounted for, and the game is postponed until Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. EST.

They also clarified that anyone who bought a ticket to the game that was canceled will be awarded a valid entry to the new game.