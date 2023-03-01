Governor Holcomb Objects Ohio’s Hazardous Waste

“I continue to object to the EPA Administrator’s decision, from Washington, D.C., to move hazardous waste from the East Palestine train derailment to Indiana. Further, there has been a lack of communication with me and other Indiana officials about this decision.”

These were the words of Governor Holcomb on Tuesday. The most eye-popping part of this quote is “There has been a lack of communication with me and other Indiana officials about this decision.”

No one was told that they were going to move the hazardous waste from East Palestine to Indiana. No one thought to mention the movement of hazardous waste that has been apart of the news cycle for weeks now. The argument Governor Holcomb is using is about the distance they are moving the hazardous waste.

“…The materials should go to the nearest facilities, not moved from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana…”

Governor Holcomb is scheduling a time to talk with someone who is in charge of the movement of the hazardous waste. He wants to ensure that the movement of the waste will be done safely and not affect any Indiana residents.