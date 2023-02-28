2 Tornadoes Confirmed in Northern Hancock County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The severe weather in central Indiana Monday was no joke. The National Weather Service confirmed 2 tornadoes touched down in Hancock County.
In total, there were 10 different tornado warnings and 10 different severe thunderstorm warnings.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning investigated an area in northern Hancock County and found evidence of two tornado touchdowns.
The first tornado was rated an EF-1 with maximum winds of 110 mph and was on the ground for 3.34 miles and 5 minutes. It began at 1:28 p.m. Monday 3 miles south-southeast of McCordsville and lifted 3 miles south of Fortville.
At 1:35 p.m. Monday, the second tornado began on the ground 2 miles east-southeast of Ingalls and lifted only 2 minutes later after travelling 0.3 miles. The National Weather Service also gave this tornado an EF1 rating with maximum winds of 100 mph.
