Three Indiana Cities Make Top 10 List for Remote Workers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Wall Street Journal has published a list of the top 10 places for remote workers, with three cities in Indiana making the cut. The nationwide survey is based on the top 10 factors that people consider when choosing where to live and work remotely, including affordability, high-speed internet, and more living space.

The list highlights places that are often overlooked by remote workers despite offering many of the qualities people are looking for. Evansville, Lafayette, and Fort Wayne in Indiana made the list, ranking third, fifth, and tenth, respectively.

Springfield, Missouri, was ranked as the top city for remote workers, thanks in part to its investment in broadband speed. In the WSJ’s weighted metrics, internet speed accounted for 30% of the total score, followed by housing prices at 20%.

All three Indiana communities on the list use the services of Indianapolis-based platform and services provider MakeMyMove, which helps communities nationwide attract remote workers. Evansville offers a $5,900 package, including $5,000 in cash to relocate to Vanderburgh County within six months of signing the agreement. It also offers passes to museums and music venues. Lafayette, on the other hand, offers a package valued up to $10,000, including a relocation stipend of up to $5,000 for select, qualified candidates who relocate to live and work in the Discovery Park District.

According to MakeMyMove, at least two dozen Indiana communities are offering relocation packages to remote workers. The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership has received over 30 applications, the majority of which came in the several weeks, and one has already been approved. The partnership is also launching a digital marketing campaign to grow the overall population of the Evansville region, including remote workers.

Recently, Lafayette was also named the top-ranked emerging housing market by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com in their Housing Market Index.