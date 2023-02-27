Woody Harrelson Calls Out the COVID Vaccine on SNL

Actor Woody Harrelson upset a lot of people on Saturday night. By “A lot of people,” I mean leftists that watch Saturday Night Live.
Harrelson made a joke about a movie script built around the idea of drug cartels only allowing people to leave their houses if they take their drugs.
The joke did not exactly land. The audience was too stunned to do or say anything. You can feel the stares saying, “Did he really just say that?”
Tony Katz has more on the subject.
