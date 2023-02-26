Two Victims Shot at Northeast Side Apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police say that two people are in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning.
Police responded to the Peppermill Farms Apartment Complex, that’s on Indianapolis’ northeast side by Shadeland Ave. and 46th Street. Officers arrived to find two victims, a man and a woman, who had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Updates on a possible suspect or any more information on the shooting has not yet been released by police.
IMPD asks anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.
