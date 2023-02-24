Limited-Edition Records Available, Thanks to U2 and Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — An iconic rock band is partnering with a Hoosier university to release a limited number of special-edition vinyl records.

Irish rock band U2 – known for hits like “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Beautiful Day” – is partnering with the University of Notre Dame to release special vinyl sets, with blue and gold records to honor the school’s colors. The records will feature just some of the tracks from U2’s upcoming album, “Songs of Surrender.”

“Songs of Surrender” will pay homage to the band’s famous discography, with 40 tracks that include new recordings of older hits. In true Irish fashion, it will be released on St. Patrick’s Day.

The unique vinyl two-pack costs $50 and will include 16 tracks total from “Songs of Surrender,” a special poster featuring the Notre Dame monogram, and more. Only 2,500 of these sets will be sold worldwide.

While this partnership may seem unexpected, the rockers have at least one special tie to Notre Dame. In 2001, about one month after 9/11, U2 put on a show at the school’s Joyce Center. This marked their first concert since that fateful day.

If you would like to pre-order, click here.