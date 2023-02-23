Trump visits East Palestine Following Toxic Train Derailment

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump visited East Palestine, Ohio, where the Norfolk Southern train derailed, spilling hazardous chemicals on February 3rd.

Trump described the federal response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine as a “betrayal” while speaking at a firehouse roughly half a mile from where the derailment occurred.

“In too many cases, your goodness and perseverance were met with indifference and betrayal,” Trump said. He appeared with Sen. JD Vance, Republican of Ohio, Mayor Trent Conaway and other state and local leaders.

Trump criticized Biden’s decision to make a surprise visit to Ukraine this week, saying he hoped Biden “got some money left over” for the residents of East Palestine when he returns. Biden, who has yet to come to East Palestine, was returning from Poland on Wednesday after marking the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden administration has fired back at Trump and other Republicans for loosening rail safety measures and environmental protections when Republicans were in charge in Washington – though there is no evidence that having them in place now would have prevented what happened in East Palestine.