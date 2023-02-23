Listen Live
Police: Bartholomew County Man Arrested for Child Porn Possession

Kevin Ray Batman Mugshot

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.–A man from Bartholomew County was arrested because police believe he had child porn.

State police say they arrested Kevin Ray Batman, 61, after they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“The investigation led to troopers obtaining a search warrant for Batman’s residence. During the search warrant being served yesterday (Tuesday), additional evidence of possession of child pornography/child exploitation was located,” said a news release issued by State Police Wednesday night.

The charges against Batman are the following:

-Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony (7 counts)
-Possession of Child Pornography, Level 4 Felony (1 count)

He’s due in Bartholomew County Circuit Court soon.

