‘Pure Pothole’ Indy Continues As DPW Was Denied Federal Aid For Road Repairs

Life is a highway, and here in Indy ours is COVERED in potholes. Unfortunately, it looks like Hoosier drivers will have to play ‘dodge the crater’ a bit longer.

IndyGo and the Department of Public Works have been denied federal funding to improve our roadways. They applied for a $20 million in aid from the Safe Streets and Roads Program. The money would’ve gone towards projects such as repairing sidewalks to bus routes, creating safer cross walks, and filling in potholes.

Carmel, Fishers, Westfield and the Hamilton County Highway Department were also shut out for their grant requests.

So if you hear something go bump in the night, it’s probably your neighbor’s tire popping down the street… Until Boss Hogsett steps up (or down,) we’ll be over here duct taping pillows to the inside of our cars and adding bubble wrap to our tire rims.