Evansville Water & Sewer Utility Testing for Toxic Train Chemicals in Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says potential traces from the Ohio train derailment chemical spill should make its way through the area by 2 a.m. February 23.

EWSU says they have started using a powder activated carbon, which they say is a common method to treat chemical spills. EWSU says the powder should absorb any potential chemical contamination.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will continue to send out updates on its social media accounts.

