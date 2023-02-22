Listen Live
IMPD: Person Shot at BP Gas Station on Indy’s Southeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was seriously injured after being shot at a BP gas station on the southeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on East Thompson Road. That’s near the intersection of South Bancroft Road and Thompson Road.

When they got there, they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds. That person was rushed to a hospital.

Police believe there was an argument inside the gas station between two people. Investigators are working to determine if the two people involved knew each other.

 

