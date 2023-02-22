For the 36th time, NFL wannabes head to Indy for the 2023 Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27 to April 29, with the Houston Texans expected to have the first pick. But a key milestone for the draft actually begins in Indianapolis on Monday. The Combine.
Lasting through Monday, March 6, 319 NFL hopefuls will be put through the Combines rigorous tests. Equally important, officials will analyze hopefuls’ athletic abilities with a 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, bench press, and multiple on-field workouts.
The years combine is the first Combine in a few years that should run standard without interruption from Covid. For the 36th year in a row, the Combine will be held in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here is the schedule of events:
Quarterbacks
- Broadcast interviews – Thursday, March 2
- Media interviews – Friday, March 3
- Measurements – Saturday, March 4
- On-field workouts – Saturday, March 4
Running Backs
- Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3
- Media interviews – Saturday, March 4
- Measurements – Sunday, March 5
- On-field workouts – Sunday, March 5
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
- Broadcast interviews – March 2
- Media interviews – March 3
- Measurements – March 4
- On-field workouts – March 4
Offensive Line
- Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3
- Media interviews – Saturday, March 4
- Measurements – Sunday, March 5
- On-field workouts – Sunday, March 5
Defensive Line
- Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3
- Media interviews – Wednesday, March 1
- Measurements – Thursday, March 2
- On-field workouts – Thursday, March 2
Linebackers
- Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3
- Media interviews – Wednesday, March 1
- Measurements – Thursday, March 2
- On-field workouts – Thursday, March 2
Defensive Backs
- Broadcast interviews – Saturday, March 4
- Media interviews – Thursday, March 2
- Measurements – Friday, March 3
- On-field workouts – Friday, March 3
Kickers/Special Teams
- Broadcast interviews – Saturday, March 4
- Media interviews – Thursday, March 2
- Measurements – Friday, March 3
- Kicking workouts – Friday, March 3
-
Former Colts Player and Radio Host Arrested in Hendricks County
-
Man Killed After Being Accidentally Ran Over on East Side
-
Social Media Post of Student Wearing Blackface Leads to Protest at Homestead High School
-
NWS: High Wind Gusts, Storms Expected Thursday Across Indiana
-
IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police
-
Man, Woman Killed In Shooting; Person Of Interest Shoots Himself
-
NWS: High Wind Warning for Central Indiana Until 7 pm Thursday, Severe Storms Also Possible
-
Hoosiers Erase 11-Point Deficit, Beat Michigan