For the 36th time, NFL wannabes head to Indy for the 2023 Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27 to April 29, with the Houston Texans expected to have the first pick. But a key milestone for the draft actually begins in Indianapolis on Monday. The Combine.

Lasting through Monday, March 6, 319 NFL hopefuls will be put through the Combines rigorous tests. Equally important, officials will analyze hopefuls’ athletic abilities with a 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, bench press, and multiple on-field workouts.

The years combine is the first Combine in a few years that should run standard without interruption from Covid. For the 36th year in a row, the Combine will be held in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here is the schedule of events:

Quarterbacks

Broadcast interviews – Thursday, March 2

Media interviews – Friday, March 3

Measurements – Saturday, March 4

On-field workouts – Saturday, March 4

Running Backs

Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3

Media interviews – Saturday, March 4

Measurements – Sunday, March 5

On-field workouts – Sunday, March 5

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Broadcast interviews – March 2

Media interviews – March 3

Measurements – March 4

On-field workouts – March 4

Offensive Line

Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3

Media interviews – Saturday, March 4

Measurements – Sunday, March 5

On-field workouts – Sunday, March 5

Defensive Line

Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3

Media interviews – Wednesday, March 1

Measurements – Thursday, March 2

On-field workouts – Thursday, March 2

Linebackers

Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3

Media interviews – Wednesday, March 1

Measurements – Thursday, March 2

On-field workouts – Thursday, March 2

Defensive Backs

Broadcast interviews – Saturday, March 4

Media interviews – Thursday, March 2

Measurements – Friday, March 3

On-field workouts – Friday, March 3

Kickers/Special Teams