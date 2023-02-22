Florida Bill Would Ban Dogs From Sticking Their Heads Out Car Windows

A new bill has been proposed in Florida that will make it illegal for dogs to stick their heads out of moving car windows.

Florida Sen, Lauren Book (D-Broward) filed the bill, which would also make it illegal to have dogs on running board, fenders, hood or the roof of moving motor vehicles.

Senate Bill 932 would require dogs to be secured in a crate, be restrained with a safety harness or under the physical control of someone other than the driver in a moving motor vehicle on a public roadway. The bill would also ban the sale of rabbits in March and April, require the Department of Law Enforcement to create a public list of convicted animal abusers, and prohibit cat owners from declawing their pets.

“Although most dogs love to stick their heads out open windows, the wind can seriously irritate mucous membranes and blow pieces of grit or other debris into their eyes,” the Humane Society explains. “Pets could also be seriously injured by objects as you drive down the road.”

Dog owners in violation would be subject to a fine of $1,000 and could potentially be banned from owning an animal.

If the bill passes, it will take effect on Oct. 1.