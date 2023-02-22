ISP: Man Tries to Get Away on Four-Wheeler

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Patoka man has been arrested after he tried to speed away from police on his four-wheeler.

An Indiana State Police trooper tried to pull 23-year-old Riley Hill over Tuesday. The trooper says Hill had been speeding near River Road and Main Street before blowing through a stop sign.

However, it seems that Hill did not want to stop. Police say he continued speeding, drove off the road, and went through a field before hiding in a junkyard. He was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

While he is no longer being held at the jail due to posting bond, he is facing charges of Resisting Law Enforcement and Driving While Suspended.