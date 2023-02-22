One Person Killed, Five Others Injured in Crash on Indy’s West Side

INDIANAPOLIS–One person was killed, and five others were injured in a crash that happened Tuesday night on the west side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says it happened at about 6:15 on Tibbs Ave., which is in an industrial area just north of the I-70 underpass. Police think the driver of one car that was going northbound crossed the center line and hit another car that was going southbound head-on.

One person was killed at the scene. The other five had “various injuries,” according to a press release from IMPD.

Tibbs Avenue was closed in both directions for a couple of hours while the crash was cleaned up.