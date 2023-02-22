Vivek Ramaswamy Announces His Presidential Candidacy

Vivek Ramaswamy announced his presidential candidacy on Tuesday night when he went on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Ramaswamy will run for the Republican nomination, not as an independent. Unity and anti-wokeness seem to be two big messages he is pushing.

So, we know Ramaswamy is running for the Republican party, he is anti-woke, and unity is important to him. But who is he?

According to his profile on Strive.com, Vivek Ramaswamy is first-generation American entrepreneur. He founded Roivant Sciences before he founded Strive. Ramaswamy also graduated summa cum laude from Harvard and received his law degree from Yale while working as a hedge fund partner.”

For only being 37 years old Ramaswamy has had a lot of success in his life. He will now look to become the youngest President ever.