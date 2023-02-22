NWS: Expect More Rain and High Wind Gusts

INDIANAPOLIS — You might have heard some rain – or even thunder – Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service Indianapolis says a recent warm front led to the morning’s rain and storms. Meteorologist Aaron Updike says northern parts of the state even got some hail.

As the day progresses, you will probably feel the winds picking up, hitting sustained speeds of 15-20 miles per hour. Certain gusts could be closer to 40 or 45 miles per hour.

Later this afternoon and heading into the evening, western Indiana could see more rain and thunderstorms with strong wind gusts.

In anticipation of these winds, Updike recommends securing loose items outside or bringing them inside. He also suggests having flashlights, as well as extra food and water, on-hand in case of power outages.

The high Wednesday is expected to be in the 60s, with some parts of southern Indiana seeing the low-70s. Thursday it will be similar, with Friday’s temps dropping to a high in the 30s or low-40s. Over the weekend, you may see more rain and feel highs in the 50s.

Continue tracking the weather in your part of the state at weather.gov.