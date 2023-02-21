Gun Fired from Domestic Dispute in Dugger

DUGGER, Ind. — One woman was shot after a domestic dispute turned into a fight over a gun.

Indiana State Police say that the incident happened Monday evening around 5:30 p.m. A husband and wife from Dugger, Indiana were having the dispute at a home on Laughlin Street.

The altercation turned physical when both 31-year-old Jessica Hambrick and 35-year-old Frank Hambrick Jr. struggled over a weapon. During the fight, the gun went off and shot Jessica Hambrick.

Police say immediately after the shooting, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and Dugger Town Marshall went to the home. They secured the scene and gave medical attention to Jessica Hambrick.

Jessica Hambrick’s injuries were described as non-life threatening, but she had to air-lifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

Detectives arrested Frank Hambrick for preliminary charges of two felonies: Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, a level 5 felony, and Neglect of Dependent, a level 6 felony.