NWS: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected Wednesday

STATEWIDE–Showers and storms are expected to move through Indiana Wednesday.

“We have some showers coming in early in the morning Wednesday. Some of them may move in late tonight (Tuesday),” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Eckhoff doesn’t believe the storms early in the morning will be strong.

“The best chances for these showers and storms will be in northern Indiana. Those storms don’t look like they’ll have anything severe. Then there will be another round of thunderstorms around 5 pm. That is the one that might have some gusty wind potential with it,” said Eckhoff.

Eckhoff believes the wind gusts could reach as high as 45 miles per hour at times. Temperatures have been hovering around 60 degrees this week, but it will cool down Friday.

“Highs will be dropping into the 40s on Friday and lows will be in the 20s, so it will feel more like winter,” said Eckhoff.

After that, though, Eckhoff believes temperatures will start warming up again into next week.