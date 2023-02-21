Catch “Hairspray” at the Old National Centre

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been looking for something fun to do this week, consider checking out a live performance of “Hairspray” at the Old National Centre.

The touring Broadway show opens tonight at the Murat Theatre, and performances will run through Sunday. Tickets for opening night start at $37.

“Hairspray” is an award-winning musical that tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, a Baltimore teen in the 1960s who dreams of dancing on The Corny Collins Show. However, making her dream a reality is no easy process.

The musical has been adapted multiple times, with audiences often enjoying its whimsical tunes that help tell a story filled with discussions of acceptance, racial discrimination, and more.

