IU Women’s Basketball Team Clinches Share of Big Ten Title

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The 2nd ranked Indiana Hoosier women’s basketball team clinched a share of the Big Ten Regular Season Title with an 83-60 win over Purdue Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

It’s their first Big Ten Title since 1983 and 2nd in program history.

In front of a sellout crowd Sunday, Indiana finished the regular season with a record of 16-0 at home. They’ve won 14 games in a row.

Indiana had five players in double figures and were led by Mackenzie Holmes. She had 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and four blocks.

Indiana led Purdue at halftime 37-34. The Hoosiers broke the game open in the third quarter by outscoring Purdue 27-12.

Indiana is 26-1 overall and 16-1 in the Big Ten.

They close out the regular season at #7 Iowa in Iowa City next Sunday at 2 pm.