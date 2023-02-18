Kentucky Woman Arrested After Police Chase

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — A Kentucky woman has been arrested after police tried to stop her for reckless driving…and she just kept going.

Indiana State Police tried to stop 24-year-old Viktori Pickett Friday afternoon on I-65, near mile-marker 169. Someone had called 911 about an erratic driver, who officers later believed to be Pickett.

Police say she was heading up the road at more than 100 miles per hour when a trooper tried to stop her. However, it seems that she had other plans.

According to Indiana State Police, the woman was pursued by a trooper until about mile-marker 178, when she saw a tire deflation device lying across the road. She stopped and was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

So far, Pickett has been charged with crimes including Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle.