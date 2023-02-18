Adopt a Dog at a Three Dog Bakery

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’ve been looking to adopt a furry friend, you will have an opportunity next weekend.

On Saturday, February 25th, Three Dog Bakery shops around Indianapolis will be hosting their Adopt Love Adoption Events. Each shop will have dogs available for adoption from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

And, if you decided to adopt Saturday, you can get a free Paw-tificate to celebrate the new addition to your family. You can also shop around and spoil the good boy or girl with treats and other fun items.

These events are the result of a collaboration between Three Dog Bakery and different rescues. In Broad Ripple, pets will be available courtesy of the Golden Retriever Rescue. They will also be available thanks to Heartbeat4Paws on Massachusetts Avenue, and The Humane Society of Hamilton County in Noblesville.

Locations:

Three Dog Bakery – Broad Ripple

844 Broad Ripple Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Phone: 317-466-1646

Three Dog Bakery – Massachusetts Avenue

444 Massachusetts Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Phone: 317-238-0000

Three Dog Bakery – Noblesville

13901 Town Center Boulevard

Noblesville, IN

Phone: 317-776-6699

Learn more at threedog.com, or at threedogindy.com.

*A note: The dogs pictured in this article are NOT part of the adoption events.*