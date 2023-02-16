Court Docs: Man Going 130 MPH “Seemed Proud of His Speed”, Asked to See Radar Gun

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind.–Court documents released this week say the driver of a Mustang that was going 130 mph in Allen County seemed “proud” when he was pulled over by a police officer.

On Thursday, Anthony Lecona, 18, was charged with a level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness using a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Just after 12:30 am Sunday, an Allen County officer said he clocked a red Ford Mustang speeding at 130 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S. 33 at Cook Road.

The officer caught up to Lecona and pulled him over. When the officer told Lecona that he was going 130 mph, the officer said that Lecona seemed “proud of his speed” and even asked to see the radar gun.

Someone called the police about two hours before that and reported that three Mustangs were racing on I-69. The description given by the caller matched the description of the Mustang that Lecona was driving.

There were no crashes and no one was injured during the incident.

Lecona is currently on conditional release.