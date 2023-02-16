Anderson Drug Ring Member Found Guilty on All 12 Counts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — 40-year-old Charles House, a member of a drug ring that operated primarily in Anderson, has been found guilty on twelve counts. House was charged with attempting to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking over 100 kilograms of marijuana, and illegally possessing twelve firearms.

The 16-month-long investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force, which was called “Operation Glass Box” by federal prosecutors, began in October 2018 after reports of suspicious activity. Investigators discovered that House traveled to California to purchase drugs, which he then shipped to various addresses in Anderson to be distributed by his co-conspirators, Sean Brown and Marcus Hayes-Patterson.

The defendants used coded language and cell phones to coordinate their illegal activities. The investigation also uncovered that House obtained marijuana from a source in Indianapolis, identified as Tommy Compton. Federal prosecutors presented evidence of House’s involvement in the drug ring at the trial, which included intercepted phone conversations and testimony from witnesses.

House and his associates were arrested in February of 2020. The other members of the drug ring, including Brown, Hayes-Patterson, and Compton, have already been convicted and sentenced. House faces a maximum sentence of life in a federal prison.

The sentencing date is yet to be determined.