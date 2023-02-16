Chris Cuomo Said He Almost Shot Up CNN Because He’s Italian

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has recently spoken out about being ousted from CNN more than a year ago.

Cuomo was fired from CNN in 2021 amid revelations that he helped his brother – former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo – deal with public sexual misconduct accusations that ultimately led to the governor’s resignation.

On an episode of Anthony Scaramucci’s podcast, Open Book, on Wednesday, Cuomo admitted that he was so upset after he was fired that he felt like he “was going to kill everybody, including myself.”

Cuomo also attempted to blame his violent anger on his Italian heritage, which he claimed made him “passionate.”

Scaramucci, who is also of Italian descent, was publicly fired by then-President Trump after 10 days as communications director at the White House.

After being dropped from CNN, Cuomo returned to the anchor desk for cable network NewsNation, where he hosts a flagship primetime show.