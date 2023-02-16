NWS Expects Rain, Snow Moving into the Weekend

STATEWIDE — Certain parts of the state will see a return of February weather as the week comes to a close.

Meteorologist Andrew White with the National Weather Service Indianapolis says Central Indiana will see rain Thursday morning, and might also hear the occasional rumble of thunder. By the afternoon, the chance of strong to severe storms – especially near the Ohio River – will increase.

Temperatures will drop as we head into Friday, with about two inches of snow possible near the Chicago area, and more snow likely in Northwestern Indiana. However, by the end of the weekend, temperatures should warm up again.

White recommends bundling up Friday, as the wind chills could feel especially cold given the recently mild weather.

Continue getting updates for your part of the state at weather.gov.