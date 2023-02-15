Two People Shot on Indy’s West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — There was a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metro Police say officers were called to North Somerset Avenue in Indy’s Haughville neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Police arrived and found not one, but two people who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are recovering. The latest update from IMPD says both victims are in stable condition.

There’s no word on any possible suspects or motives at this time.

This story will be updated.