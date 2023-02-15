Indiana Michigan Power Gives Grant Money

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — One local organization is supporting people around the state through $126,000 in grants.

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) divided the money 11 ways, in the form of Property Development and Initiatives Grants. The organization says the funding will “help boost job growth and enhance local economies.”

$83,500 was allocated for Property Development Grants, which help businesses find and select land that can one day be used to expand their operations. The remaining $42,500 was given in the form of Initiatives Grants, which help create new programs and grow businesses.

Some of the Property Development Grants were given to the Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance, the South Bend Regional Chamber, and the Wells County Economic Development to study and potentially develop land in their respective communities.

Speaking about Initiatives Grants, Shelley Klug – I&M Economic & Business Development manager – said, “These grants help with skills and tools for communities, organizations and civic leaders to attract more jobs in business and industry.”

This grant money was given to Cornerstone Alliance, South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership, the City of New Haven, and others. It is intended to help its recipients accomplish tasks such as improving their community outreach, setting up presentations, and conducting studies.

Learn more about Indiana Michigan Power here.