Tony Kanaan To Retire From IndyCar Racing After Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — After 25 years of open-wheel racing, Tony Kanaan says the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be his last race.

Kanaan will race one final time in the NTT IndyCar Series at the 500 in a one-off deal with Arrow McLaren SP. Kanaan had previously announced his retirement in 2020, but decided to return after what was then his final Indy 500 was spoiled by the COVID pandemic.

Kanaan would then return not just in 2021 but in 2022 as well with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Since 1998, Kanaan, who is now 48, has started 389 races in North American open-wheel racing. He got his start in the CART World Series before making the jump to the then Indy Racing League in 2002 in his rookie year at the Indianapolis 500.

Two years later, Kanaan won his first and only IndyCar Series championship and eventually would win the Indianapolis 500 in 2013. In all Kanaan would go on to win 16 races throughout his career.

Kanaan has started in every Indianapolis 500 since 2002 with an average finish of 13th. That includes 12 finishes inside the Top 10. Last year Tony Kanaan qualified sixth and finished third as the top finishing part-time driver in the race.

