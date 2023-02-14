10-Year-Old Kokomo Girl Seriously Hurt in Hit-and-Run

KOKOMO – Kokomo Police are searching for a truck that ran over a child in a hit-and-run.

Tuesday morning around 8:15 a.m., a 10-year-old girl was running across a parking lot to a bus stop when she was hit by a black Dodge Ram Pick-up Truck. The truck then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The hit-and-run happened on 600 Southlea Drive, in the Briarwick Apartment complex by W. Alto Road.

Police say that the driver was a black man wearing a Carhart jacket.

The girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Kokomo Police are investigating the case. They ask anyone with additional information to contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017 or to report a tip anonymously on their mobile app. You can additionally send tips to 847411 by texting TIPKPD, then a space, and then your tip.